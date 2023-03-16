MACKY SALL AWARDS EACH U-20 PLAYER 10M CFA

Senegal’s U-20 national team have received a significant boost after emerging victorious in the African Cup of Nations held in Egypt. President Macky Sall has generously offered each player a cash prize of £11,500, equivalent to 10 million CFA francs.

The Teranga Lion Cubs dominated their opponents, achieving an unbeaten run to be crowned as the champions of Africa, and secure their spot in the World Cup to be held in Indonesia later this year.

Upon their return from Egypt, the team, technical staff, and management were honoured by President Sall at the presidential palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president commended the team for their hard work and dedication, and congratulated them on their success. The players expressed their gratitude to the president and their country for their support, pledging to continue working hard and bringing pride to their nation.

Senegal have had a triumphant year in football, with the senior national team winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in Cameroon. The beach soccer team also claimed the title, followed by the home-based national team defeating Algeria to win CHAN 2022 earlier this year.