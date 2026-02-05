Magistrate boycotts sittings over security concerns

- Advertisement -

By Kex News

The administration of justice at the Kanifing magistrates’ court was grounded after presiding Magistrate A Manneh entered her second week of not sitting, due to security concerns.

Her decision followed an attack on her by a disgruntled litigant inside her own courtroom while she was presiding over a case.

Though the magistrate escaped without injury, she decided to stop all hearings under her until provided with a security guard.

Her absence in the court room has raised concerns that people waiting for trial or bail in her court are stuck in jail or legal limbo and lawsuits and disputes cannot be settled.

However, the legal fraternity has largely rallied behind her, citing the fundamental necessity for a secure environment for the rule of law to function.

A lawyer speaking on condition of anonymity said if magistrates are afraid for their lives they cannot make fair decisions.

“If the officers of the court are not safe, the law cannot work,” a lawyer added in solidarity.

The legal community is now calling on the state to provide a security officer for the magistrate.

The police confirmed they are trying to get her a security guard, but they said there are still some administrative steps to follow.

