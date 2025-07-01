MAJORITY LEADER DENIES CAUCUS MEETING TO REJECT RECOMMENDATIONs ON RUSSIAN OIL SCANDAL

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The leader of the majority caucus in the National Assembly Billay G Tunkara has denied calling a meeting of his caucus with an official of the Attorney General’s chambers to figure out a way to reject the recommendations of a parliamentary investigation into the Russian oil scandal.

The report will be presented to the plenary for adoption on Thursday.

It recommended for two cabinet ministers and other officials to face punitive actions for their alleged role in the saga.

However, a source familiar with dealings in the Assembly tipped The Standard about a meeting called by the majority leader and his team, attended by a senior official from the Ministry of Justice whose role was to review the report and advise members of the NPP caucus on the implications of certain recommendations in the report.

“The majority caucus is very concerned that if these recommendations are allowed to pass and be impleminted, it will be the first time in the history of The Gambia that cabinet ministers are removed on the back of a parliamentary resolution which will bring shame to the image of the government. So following the MOJ official’s review, it was argued at the meeting that the investigative committee did not present enough strong evidence to warrant a vote of censure against the ministers concerned. So it was resolved that we reject the recommendations offered by the committee,” an inside source within the caucus told The Standard,

When contacted for clarifications, Hon Tunkara confirmed the meeting with an official of MOJ but categorically denied that it was called to seek legal advice to reject the report of the parliamentary committee. “As leader of the majority I have the right and often called government officials to come for consultations on any matter necessary. That is a routine occurrence. The meeting was not called for the reason you have alleged,” Hon Tuknkara stressed.