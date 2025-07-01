Say no to election violence!

- Advertisement -

In the past few days, a video has surfaced purportedly showing female members of the United Democratic Party (UDP) beating up a woman because she allegedly belongs to a different camp in the party. This is totally unacceptable in this day and age. Political differences should not lead to such actions no matter what.

This seems to be an escalation as it was earlier observed that supporters of the different camps in the party in an effort to be the flag-bearer of the party engaged in online campaigns which sometimes became vitriolic. Some people resorted to the use of such foul language that is unacceptable.

At the time, the Leader and Secretary General of the party, Lawyer Ousainu Darboe came out and called for unity. He reminded party stalwarts that they should all focus on how to get the party elected into office in the 2026 presidential elections rather than engaging in these online squabbles. He further revealed that he himself intends to throw his hat in the ring.

Although that reduced the tension somewhat, it did not entirely bring about reconciliation and understanding especially between and among supporters of the different camps. The violent scenes observed online recently seem to be the residue of that virtual confrontation among party supporters.

Be that as it may, as the 2026 elections approach, political parties and all political actors must work hard to ensure that the elections take place in a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere. Parties must take up the responsibility of educating their supporters to make them understand what is acceptable and what is not. They must set limits.

Some members of the National People’s Party (NPP) have also been seen and heard using language that is unseemly. This must stop as each party has a leadership structure which can, and should, have mechanisms to reign in their supporters to make sure that they do not overstep boundaries, potentially causing chaos and violence in the country.

The Gambia can learn from other African countries that have witnessed election violence and avoid falling in the same pit. After all, elections come and go but The Gambia remains. No matter the differences between people politically, they will have to live together in peace after the elections.