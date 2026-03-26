Man arraigned for stealing Tablets from Ministry of Public Service

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By Amadou Jadama

One Pap Ngai Saye, a Senegalese, has been arraigned before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of Banjul, accused of stealing 9 Samsung Tablets from the offices of the Ministry of Public Service in Banjul.

Prosecutors alleged that Saye stole the items valued at D175.500, sometime in December 2025. They applied for an adjournment to enable them to call their witnesses.

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Though they did not object to bail, prosecutors drew the attention of the court to the fact that the accused is not a Gambian and that the properties he allegedly stole are government assets.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of D175, 00 with a Gambian surety who must deposit his or her ID card with the court. The matter has been adjourned to Monday 6th April for full hearing.