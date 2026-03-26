Woman arrested for alleged baby dumping in Fatoto 

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By Olimatou Coker

Police in Fatato, in the URR, have arrested a woman suspected to have dumped her new born baby few days ago.

Police spokesman Modou Musa Sisawo, said the matter was reported to the police, prompting an immediate response to the scene, where officers, with support from community members, successfully rescued the child alive.

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“Both the mother and the child were promptly taken to Fatoto Health Centre and later referred to Basse Main Hospital for further medical examination and care,” PRO Sisawo said.

He added that investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.