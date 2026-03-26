Comium presents over D3M to three institutions from Ramadan campaign

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Comium on Wednesday fulfilled its promise and donated D3 million, each, a million, to three institutions following the close of its 2026 Ramadan campaign.

The donation follows weeks of campaign during which the company pledged to contribute one dalasi from its own revenue for every customer transaction made during the Month of Ramadan.

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The beneficiaries are SOS Children’s Villages, the Supreme Islamic Council and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare.

Jad Nassif, CEO of Comuim, said the company has delivered on its promise through the support of customers and partners. “We made a promise during Ramadan, and today we are here to prove it,” he said, noting that each transaction contributed to the final amount.

He described the initiative as a reflection of collective effort, adding that the contribution shows how business can support communities beyond commercial activity.

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The Country Director of SOS Children’s Villages, Jean Pierre Kouamin, said the support is the first of its kind for the organisation in more than 40 years of operations in The Gambia. “This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of support from a corporate partner,” he said.

He added that the funds will go into education and youth development programmes aimed at supporting children without parental care and those at risk of separation from their families.

Speaking on behalf of the Supreme Islamic Council, Sheikh Omar Bojang said the support comes as the Council expands its social programmes. He said the contribution has already helped assist more than 200 households across the North Bank and Lower River regions as part of a wider target to reach 1,000 households.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh, said the funds allocated to the ministry will support the government-run shelter for vulnerable children in Bakoteh. “This support is going in the right direction,” she said, noting that the facility provides feeding, healthcare, education, and accommodation for children in need.

She said government support alone is not enough to meet demand, stressing the importance of partnerships with the private sector.

Minister Kinteh assured that the funds would be used for their intended purposes and expressed commitment to continued collaboration with Comium.