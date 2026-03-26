Japanese students conclude 5 days youth exchange program

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By Olimatou Coker

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in The Gambia, in partnership with the Government of Japan, has successfully concluded a 5-day youth exchange program aimed at promoting innovation and cross-cultural learning in agriculture. The program brought together 5 Japanese students and 10 Gambian youth innovators, showcasing youth-led solutions transforming agriculture into a modern and innovative sector.

The program exposed the visiting students to community-led initiatives, highlighting the power of local solutions, exchange of ideas and experiences, fostering cross-cultural collaboration and strengthen ties between young innovators, development experts, and local communities.

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It promotes innovation, entrepreneurship, and skills development in agriculture and encourage modern and sustainable farming practice and active participation at the local level, ensuring sustainability and long-term impact.

Samba B Bah, UNDP Representative, emphasised the project’s holistic approach, focusing on women and youth empowerment.

Yuka Sugiura, a Japanese student, highlighted the program’s value in understanding community-led solutions.

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The JSB initiative supports youth innovation, entrepreneurship, and skills development, transforming agriculture into a modern and attractive sector for young people, with support from the Embassy of Japan in The Gambia.