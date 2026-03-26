154 households receive 3rd round of Nafa cash transfer

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By Olimatou Coker

Over 154 beneficiary households from 11 communities in Wassu, Central River Region (CRR) North, have received their third round of cash transfer under the Nafa program. This initiative, implemented by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), aims to alleviate poverty and promote positive behavioural change.

The Nafa Program is a sub-component of the rice project, targeting 36 poorest districts in The Gambia.

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Beneficiaries receive D3,000 every two months, coupled with social and behavioural change communication.

At least 20 districts have since graduated from the program, with the remaining 16 districts ongoing.

Beneficiaries report improved livelihoods, investing in businesses and food security.

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The Cash transfer enables beneficiaries to prioritise education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Beneficiaries express gratitude, urging the government to extend the program’s duration. The Nafa program’s success is attributed to its holistic approach, combining cash support with behavioural change initiatives.