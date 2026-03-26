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Gambia National news

Great Green Wall Frontline engage stakeholders on collaborative landscape restoration, climate resilience

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Oli 14

By Olimatou Coker

The Great Green Wall Frontline has taken a significant step towards collaborative landscape restoration and climate resilience, engaging stakeholders from diverse sectors in a workshop at Metzy Hotel. The event, themed “From Fragmentation to Collective Impact,” brought together government agencies, NGOs, civil society, and community actors to strengthen partnerships and coordinated actions.

Deputy Governor Dembo Samateh emphasised the need for collective action and community engagement to address environmental challenges.

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Environmental advocate Muhammed Hydara highlighted the importance of systematic data collection to understand climate trends and support vulnerable communities.

He said the initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen community-based initiatives, contributing to agricultural productivity and climate resilience.

Satang Dumbuya-Colley, Communication and Partnership Lead at the Great Green Wall Frontline, stressed the need to harness available resources for landscape restoration and environmental management. The workshop aimed to reflect on existing efforts, identify gaps, and explore pathways for coordinated action.

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The Great Green Wall Frontline, a nonprofit environmental organisation, focuses on building Africa’s green wall through landscape restoration and community resilience-building, with key interventions in The Gambia’s North Bank Region.

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