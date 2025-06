- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Standard has been reliably informed that a young man has been attacked by man believed to be the father of girl he visited at Lamin Babylon.

The young man is reported to have sustained serious injuries on his hands, according to popular online news portal What’s On Gambia. It said the alleged attacker has been arrested.

The Standard tried contacting the police but could not reach the public Relations Officer.