Man remanded for allegedly raping 40-year old woman

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Anna Mendy of the Brikama Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 25-year old man accused of raping a 40-year old woman (name withheld) in Kembujeh village.

The accused, Amadou Sima, pleaded not guilty to the a single count of rape.

According to the particulars of offence, Mr Sima, with intent, and under coercive circumstances allegedly made sexual act to a 40 year-old woman.

Deputy Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh sought for an adjournment to enable him to call his witnesses and urged the court not to grant bail to the accused to prevent him from interfering with witnesses. The policeman further argued that the accused may jump bail and try to go to Senegal where he has relatives.

The accused on his part begged the court to grant him bail promising to be available for the rest of the trial.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mandy ordered for the accused to be remanded. The case was adjourned to 8 May.