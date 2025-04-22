Police investigate alleged homosexuality case in Old Yundum

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Police announced yesterday that they are investigating a reported case of unnatural sex offence (homosexuality) that allegedly occurred in Old Yundum on the evening of Friday 18 April, 2025.

According to the police, the case involves two male individuals, aged 18 and 22.

“Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” the police statement said.

Homosexuality is illegal in The Gambia for both men and women, with penalties ranging from up to 14 years in prison to life imprisonment for “aggravated homosexuality” — a term that includes “serial offenders” and people living with HIV who are deemed to be gay or lesbian.