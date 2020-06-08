30 C
City of Banjul
Monday, June 8, 2020
Man stabs parents

By Omar Bah

Amadou Jeng, a man believed to be in his late twenties is helping police in their investigations after he stabbed his parents with a knife, leaving his father with life threatening injuries.

Jeng is currently detained at the Bakoteh Police Station where he reported himself after the attacks yesterday morning.
The police spokesman told this paper the young man is believed to be mentally-challenged, and he attacked his parents after a quarrel.

His mother was taken to the Sukuta Health Centre where she was treated and discharged while the father, Dawda Jeng, who is said to be in critical condition is receiving treatment at the Serekunda General Hospital.

“The father suffered injuries of varying severity. It is a serious episode of domestic violence,” a source familiar to the incident told The Standard.
Police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie said the young man is currently helping police in their investigations.

“The man is mentally-challenged and as we speak, he is detained at the Bakoteh Police Station,” he said.

