Marina International School holds speech and prize-giving ceremony

On Friday, Marina International, the top private school in the country, held its annual speech and prize-giving ceremony at the school grounds in Bakau New Town. The event was celebrated under the theme ‘Engaging Minds and Empowering Futures’.

In his statement, High School principal Emmanuel Ngeno told the students to take Marina’s core values of respect, integrity, achievement, service and empathy into the world. “Be a beacon of respect, a champion of achievement, a model of integrity, a servant to others, and a person of boundless sympathy. Together, we will build a future where every student is not just prepared for academic success, but equipped to make a meaningful difference in The Gambia and beyond,” he exhorted.

Lawyer Amie Drammeh-Bensouda was the guest speaker and prizes were presented to outstanding students. Yandeh Dem won the most distinguished academic performance while Adam Chingling Wang won the leadership prize.