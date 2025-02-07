ST performs to a sold-out venue at album launch

- Advertisement -

Afro-Manding Rap star ST aka Brikama Boyo, performed to a soldout crowd at the launching of his eighth studio album at QCity arena on Saturday night.

According to organisers the venue was full to capacity while thousands of others were milling outside the venue. About three dozen guests artistes performed at the event. Saturday’s event confirmed ST’s position as The Gambia’s numero uno.

A Senegalese music analyst who attended the concert said he has been to all the major concerts of Senegal’s top rap artistes and he could confidently attest that Saturday’s event was better in attendance, organisation and general entertainment.