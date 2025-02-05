Mass deportations from Germany and the developed world – a call forThe Gambia and African nations to build more global political capital

- Advertisement -

By Ousainou Allen

Interim President, NAFA

The process of deportations experienced by Gambians and Africans in developed nations is both inhumane and heartbreaking!

While Germany and other developed nations are enforcing their policies of deporting migrants they deem to be illegal residents including many Gambians, it is prudent for The Gambia, along with other African nations to build more global political capital thereby enhancing global diplomatic influence, credibility and build strategic partnerships at the continental and global stage.

- Advertisement -

It is worth noting that this new phenomenon of mass deportations and the prevalence of governments whose focus is more on self-preservation is largely linked to the negative effects of globalisation. The origins of modern globalisation can be traced back to the post world wars (1 and 2), and the subsequent establishment of the Bretton Woods System (IMF and World Bank), General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) which evolved into the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as well as other multi-national organisations. These multi-national organisations, along with the United Nations system, set up by the “victors” of the world wars, have engineered the rise in inequality between the developed nations and the rest of the world particularly Africa, namely:

* The World Trade Organisation and IMF have forced developing countries to change their sovereign domestic production and trade policies to comply with “international trade rules” and “sound economic policies” whose consequence is the lack of life-saving patent rights (for agricultural seeds, medicines, technology), forced privatisation of public services, discouraging import substitution policies, forcing the exportation of crude/raw materials whilst discouraging value chain production.

* Erosion of local culture, identity and values through the aggressive promotion of mainly Western-styled consumerism and values via the media.

- Advertisement -

*The loss of skilled professionals leaving their nations for work in developed nations causing brain drain and shortages in talents in critical sectors like education, technology, healthcare and agriculture.

* Environmental degradation, a major contributor to climate change and caused primarily by industries from developed nations driven purely by profits with little regard for their harmful effects especially on developing nations like The Gambia.

The world, as a result of the harmful effects of globalisation through economic disruptions and social transformation, is currently experiencing an ideological shift where populations are increasingly expressing nationalist and anti-globalisation sentiments. This has given rise to ultra-conservative, ethno-nationalist, populist and far right ideologies whose preoccupation is the preservation of identity and traditional values as well as the promotion of economic nationalism often resulting in the rejection of the notion of economic migration especially by those migrants coming from the African continent.

As the saying goes, “you cannot have your cake and eat it”. Western nations have inflicted upon the Africans pain, suffering and treated us inhumanely since stepping foot on our soil. Initially, it was slavery, then colonisation and in our present day, globalisation has become the new form of neo-colonisation. It is evident that the oppressive nature of globalisation on African countries have ensured that African countries remain poor and as a consequence its citizens are usually left with no other option but to seek better opportunities in the developed world. Ironically, these same developed nations, whose extractive and paternalistic relationship with African nations ensuring that Africa remains poor, are now claiming to be victims of African migrants seeking to deplete their “scarce” resources!

The deportations, often done in the most inhumane manner, must serve as a rallying call for Gambians and Africans to unite upon the call for cultural and economic sovereignty thereby building more global political capital and expand our sphere of global influence which can be achieved through the following interventions:

1. Cultural sovereignty: Ensuring a cultural shift that promotes positive indigenous values essential to foster the rapid development of our nations, that is, self-reliance, productivity, respect for the rule of law, a sense of self-identity and belief, God-consciousness as well as abhorrence to corrupt practices.

2. Build the human capital: Aligning the education system to reflect the drive for a cultural shift including the promotion of learning in the native languages thus doing away with linguistic imperialism whilst reflecting modern industry needs and the nations development aspirations.

3. Effective continental and sub-regional bodies: Promote a strong Ecowas that responds to the economic sovereignty needs of the sub-region rather than of recent, reducing itself to a military intervention force in the service of presidents that have overstayed their constitutional mandate. This also holds true for AU and other sub-regional blocs within the African continent through the strengthening of trade relations by leveraging initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) that should particularly promote locally produced and manufactured goods and services as opposed to becoming a free trade hub for products and services from developed nations.

4. Good governance and robust institutions: Ensure and prioritise the building of strong and effective institutions that helps promote good governance, equitable access to justice, ensures meritocracy, protection of fundamental human rights, promote citizen-centred development including diaspora participation, leverage technology and innovation, promote decentralisation by empowering local government bodies, strengthen security and ensure the rule of law and fighting corrupt practices.

5. Champion key issues: The Gambia must be at the forefront of championing key and pressing issues like advocating for a culturally and economically sovereign Africa and by extension the global south, where food sovereignty, technological sovereignty and energy sovereignty becomes the primary focus whilst maintaining the unique identity and intrinsic values the nations are built upon. Other global concerns that align with the national interests in The Gambia and African states like harmful effects of climate change should also be advocated for.

6. Leverage strategic partnerships: Like the saying goes: “If you do not have a long-term strategic vision for yourself, you are definitely part of someone else’s strategic vision”. The Gambia must ensure that strategic ties with neighbouring countries extends beyond diplomatic ceremonial state visits but it should be based on solid economic, security and cultural cooperation. A typical example is the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), an agricultural partnership launched in 1962 that ensures the food sovereignty of EU nations. In order to effectively industrialise as a subregion and as a continent, Ecowas and AU must leverage upon the key factors necessary for effective industrialisation that are readily available i.e. access to raw materials, a youthful population that can be up-skilled to meet production demands and a the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

7. Strengthen diplomatic engagement: Leverage upon sub-regional bodies like Ecowas and continental bodies like AU to establish diplomatic and strategic development engagement with diplomatic and development partners like China, EU, USA, etc. This strategy will put African nations in a position of strength when at the discussion/negotiation table which will in turn yield more favourable outcomes as opposed to doing it individually as nations.

In conclusion, The Gambia government must put into effect and expand upon it’s social protection policies that will serve as an economic stabilisation mechanism for the Gambians, half of whom currently live below the poverty line, especially the rural dwellers. The reintegration of deportees should also be made a priority by proactively gathering data about potential deportations that have exhausted all options to be reversed, by dedicating resources and personnel to cater for their psychosocial needs, welfare and socio-economic needs.

The long term solution of building global political capital as detailed above would ensure that Gambians live in dignity in their homeland and are treated with dignity when they find themselves in foreign lands.