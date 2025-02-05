Police clarify the nature of recent alleged murder cases

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The Gambia Police Force takes note of media reports regarding the recent alleged murder cases recorded between January 29th and February 1st, 2025. While the incidents are indeed criminal in nature, it is imperative to provide clarity on a critical aspect that seems to be overlooked; all these cases are acts of domestic violence, occurring within private residences, behind closed doors, and among individuals with pre-existing personal relationships. The cases referenced by The Standard, including the tragic deaths in Bansang, Wellingara, Dippa Kunda, and Sinchu Malado, were not random acts of violence, nor were they incidents that could be prevented through routine policing strategies such as patrols, checkpoints, or community surveillance.

Rather, these were deeply personal conflicts that escalated into fatal violence within the confines of homes. 1. The alleged murder in Wellingara took place inside the victim’s house. 2. In Bansang Sukuru Kunda Allatentu, the case was allegedly between family members. 3. The Dippa Kunda case involved a brother and sister. 4. The Sinchu Malado case was a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

In its February 3rd publication, The Standard reported that “The Gambia Police Force recorded four suspected murder cases” and referred to them as “homicides.” However, it is crucial to emphasise that these incidents were all domestic violence-related, not public or gang-related crimes that could have been intercepted by regular police patrols. It is crucial for the public to understand that while crime prevention remains the foremost responsibility of the police, no police force in the world, no matter how advanced or well-equipped, can directly intervene in crimes that are conceived, planned, and executed within the privacy of homes.

Domestic violence, by its very nature, unfolds behind closed doors, away from public view, and often without any prior indication that an escalation to murder is imminent. That said, The Gambia Police Force is committed to proactively addressing domestic violence through various initiatives, including: Community policing and sensitization to encourage early reporting of domestic disputes before they turn fatal. Strengthening laws and enforcement against domestic violence to deter potential offenders. Working with social services and civil society organizations to provide support for at-risk individuals in abusive environments. In line with these efforts, the Community Policing Unit of the GPF has today commenced a three-week community sensitization and engagement on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and other forms of domestic violence. This initiative aims to raise awareness, educate communities on the importance of early reporting, and foster collaboration between the police and the public in addressing these deeply rooted societal issues.

Importantly, crime rates in The Gambia declined in 2024, as earlier stated by the Inspector General of Police in a radio interview on Coffee Time. Notwithstanding, we have recognized the recent incidents of alleged armed robberies at the very beginning of 2025. The Gambia Police Force will continue to intensify efforts in crime prevention, law enforcement, and community engagement to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. While we mourn the loss of lives in these unfortunate incidents, it is crucial to recognise that domestic violence is not merely a policing issue, it is a societal problem that demands collective action. Families, communities, and stakeholders must work together to address the root causes of domestic violence, ensuring that disputes are resolved through dialogue, intervention, and support systems rather than fatal violence. The Gambia Police Force remains vigilant and proactive in its mandate to protect lives and prevent crime. However, it is imperative to acknowledge the limits of policing when it comes to crimes that take place in private spaces, beyond immediate police oversight. Prevention begins at home, and we urge all Gambians to take an active role in fostering peace within their households.

Gambia Police Force

Banjul

A message to President Barrow

Dear Editor,

Your Excellency, it’s with great concern coupled with disappointment that we, the Coalition of Progressive Gambians, want to raise our position on your recent interview on QTV.

Mr President, please be reminded of the promises you made to Gambians when you came into power in 2016. It was supposed to be a transition of three years during which the necessary mechanisms for a credible democracy was supposed to take place.

Basically, it was a new constitution with the necessary provisions to prevent what happened from 1994 to 2016. Unfortunately the Gambians were disappointed by your immediate U-turn to remain in power for five years and subsequently a second term, which to Gambians is enough to call it off.

Your recent interview has shown that you have decided to go beyond a term limit you advocated for and continue to advocate during the interview. Mr President are you taking Gambians for a ride or testing their patience? We think it’s better to think wise and leave while some Gambians are still clapping for you than to leave like your predecessor. You must not allow yourself to be fiddled by selfish and opportunists who are bent on nothing but their personal gains.

Mr President, the Coalition of Progressive Gambians expected you to talk about your decision to step down or otherwise present a new candidate for your party. Instead the Coalition of Progressive Gambians was disappointed to listen to your confession of a cradling NPP which can’t survive without you.

We expected you to drive towards a good legacy by keeping to your promise at the beginning of last year to call for a referendum on the 2020 Draft Constitution which never happened. Mr President we can never take you for your words and believe that your interview on QTV is just to ride over the weak minded Gambians as nothing of what you said is taken seriously except your decision to contest for a third term.

Mr President, a lot of expectations are yet to be realised by Gambians under your government. TRRC, audit reports and recommendations, the 2020 Draft Constitution, security sector reforms, the readjustments of the poor economic performance of the country, the total annihilation of the primitive Public Order Act which is contrary to Sections 25 and 26 of the Constitution. The continuity of the 1997 Constitution and many other irregularities are negative legacies which will never be forgotten in our political history and have tarnished your political image and career and a reason Gambians no longer have confidence in you.

Mr President, the Coalition of Progressive Gambians urge you to reconsider your decisions and take time to pillow over them. Once again better leave while some Gambians are still clapping for you as it can better your legacy than to leave when it’s too late. Have a deep thinking Mr President and wish you a good thinking over your decisions before the 18th of February, 2025.

The Coalition of Progressive Gambians

CoPG

Banjul