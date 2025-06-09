Match words with deeds

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

I have just watched President Barrow’s Eid statement said to be delivered from King Fahd Mosque in Banjul. But the statement is full of disinformation and misleading comments and totally inappropriate on such an occasion.

First, he said his government will not tolerate anyone to destabilise the country. Where is the evidence that someone or a group of persons intends to destabilise The Gambia. From 2017 to date?

I dare say that there is no one seeking to destabilise The Gambia and I dared President Barrow to show evidence of his claim. Citizens have a right to protest guaranteed by the Constitution which must not be conflated with destabilisation.

If, in his mind protest is destabilisation then he is mistaken. Other than protests, there has been no unconstitutional, violent and illegal activity by Gambian citizens with the aim of overthrowing the government or destabilising the country.

There was only one case of an alleged coup attempt in 2022 said to involve about eight people including soldiers, police officers and civilians. All the seven people, including the two civilians and the police officer, were acquitted and released mid-trial. Only one person, the alleged ringleader, was convicted, even though he consistently denied the allegations.

Therefore, when the president sends out a stern warning against destabilisation, may we ask what he is talking about? Show the evidence.

Secondly, President Barrow also expressed his commitment to fighting corruption and noted that there will be no exemptions.

But the evidence on the ground is that he is already making exemptions for some individuals who have been mentioned for corruption. The evidence of this are the reports of the Auditor General, National Assembly, government white papers on the TRRC and the Janneh Commission, police investigations and reports by investigative journalists as well as other government inquiries.

In all these reports, one can find several ministers, managing directors, director generals, directors and other senior officials adversely mentioned for mismanagement, embezzlement and corruption of all kinds. Yet, nothing has happened to them other than enjoying more promotions, redeployment or silence!

The only senior official to face corruption charges and convicted accordingly since 2017 was the former permanent secretary at fisheries ministry. But in less than half his sentence, Barrow pardoned him. Even though the corruption case involved more than one person, only that man was charged and no one else. That case was taken to court thanks to investigative journalists at Malagen!

So if the president claims that there would be no sacred cows and no exemptions, I put it to him that he is already making exemptions! Otherwise, if we are to trust his claim let Barrow immediately implement the numerous recommendations in corruption reports by state and non-state institutions. If not, he is merely engaged in empty rhetoric!

Finally, Barrow’s speechwriters should always understand the context and meaning of every occasion so that they craft a speech that is relevant and appropriate.

Eid is an occasion that requires messages of forgiveness, compassion, unity, peace and love. It is not an occasion for a policy-making speech. It is not a day for threats and warnings.

Unfortunately, since 2017, Barrow is notorious for abusing the purpose and meaning of religious occasions like eid as he and his ministers use such holy occasions to attack, threaten, insult, swear, warn, disinform, mislead and discredit citizens!