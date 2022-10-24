MBASSY DARBOE MOVES TO LIBERIA

Gambian international midfield maestro Mbassy Darboe has signed a season long loan with Liberian side Determine Girls FC from her parent club Gambia Police Forces.

Announcing the deal, the Club wrote on the its Facebook page: “We’re delighted to announce to the general public that Gambian national team midfielder Mbassey Darboe joined us from Gambia Police Force club on a season deal. The Gambian international will officially wear the #8 jersey for the 2022/23 league season.”

Another Gambian Ruggy Joof also plays at Determine Girls. Mbassy said the move is a dream come true for her. “I will say Alhadullilah, this is what I was dreaming of and now I got it. I will give my best to my new team and I’ll continue working harder to get ready to perform for the team. I want to thank all Gambians and my teammates and coach of the Police team. Since the news broke out, I have received a lot of messages and calls from Gambians wishing me well. I want to assure all that I will not disappoint Insha’Allah,” she said.