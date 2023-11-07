Melville seeks contempt of court against Standard

- Advertisement -

By Binta A Bah

Lawyer Melville Roberts has filed a motion at the High Court in Banjul seeking for an order for The Standard Newspaper and its reporter Aisha Tamba to face contempt of court proceeding in connection with a report on an appeal case he launched more than a year ago.

He is also seeking an order for The Standard Newspaper and its reporter to show cause why they should not be held for contempt of court proceedings for publishing the report

“Melville appeals after losing custody of his child”

The affidavit filed by Melville’s lawyer, Malick Jallow states: “The content of the said story detailed the substance of the appeal and included very concrete information that could reasonably lead to the identification of the child that was the subject of the matter of the custody matter.”

However, the matter could not proceed yesterday when it was mentioned in court as the first respondent Aisha Tamba has not been served with the motion.

The case has been adjourned for further mentioning.