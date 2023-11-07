Supreme Court starts UDP’s petition cases against ambassadors

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Supreme Court of the Gambia, presided by Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow, opened sittings yesterday with the hearing of five UDP petitions filed against the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The cases are in the matter of section 5 (i) (b), 127 (i)166 and 170 (i) of the constitution of the Gambia and in the matter of General Orders for the public service of the Gambia 2018 rule 0202 of the Gambia, Foreign service rules 2012.

The petition amongst other things is challenging the appointment of Sheikh Tijan Hydara, Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay, Lamin Bojang alias Lamin Satou Bojang, Ousman Jatta alias Rambo Jatta and Dembo Bojang alias Dembo -By force and the Public Service Commission.

The state represented by the director of civil litigation Binga D made an application for the consolidation of the following cases. 1. Alhaji Madi Ceesay and United Democratic Party vs Fatoumatta Juhumpa Ceesay, Public Service Commission and Attorney General, 2. Alhaji Madi Ceesay UDP vs Sheikh Tijan Hydara, Public Service Commission and Attorney general, 3. Alhaji Madi Ceesay and UDP vs Lamin Bojang, Public Service Commission and AG. 4. Alhaji Madi K. Ceesay and UDP vs Ousman Jatta, Public Service Commission and the AG and finally Ebrima Dibba and UDP vs Dembo Bojang alias Dembo By force, Public Service Commission and the Attorney General.

The court then ordered that ANM Ousainu Darboe, legal counsel representing the petitioners to file a fresh application exhibiting its statement of cases where he intends to consolidate and the matter was adjourned and notices of the date for hearing will be issued.