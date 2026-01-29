Minister Badjie lays foundation for Stories of Hope Skills Centre in Kiang

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Bakary Badjie, the Minister of Youth and Sport, over the weekend laid a foundation stone at the site of Stories of Hope Multipurpose Skills Centre Project at the Children Foundation in Kiang Manduar, Lower River Region.

The project was inspired from a book (First Drop) which captured the real life experience of Musa Darboe a native of the village.

Minister Badjie was invited to launch the project, funded by the Montepacini social firm in collaboration with Musa Darboe and the Children Foundation.

The project is designed to discourage irregular migration, reduce unemployment rate and create opportunities through skills training programs.

Officials said it targets over 5,000 young people, engaging them through discussions, training and mentorship, with the clear objective of educating them about opportunities at home and discouraging irregular migration through the ‘back way’.

Speaking at the project launch, Minister Badjie, acknowledged the contributions of civil society actors and community-based organisations in the socioeconomic development of the country.

“As a government, we appreciate the work of civil society and community based organisations in empowering communities,” he said.

“The government cannot do it alone and this project has the potential to transform lives and empower communities,” the minster added.

Nfarama Dabo, chairperson of the Children Foundation The Gambia, highlighted the foundation’s impact on the community over the past decades, noting its role in transforming ideas into innovative solutions.

“Since inception, we proudly support 105 children,” he said, adding that both the children and their families benefit from free education, healthcare, and basic social support.

He revealed that seven of their sponsored children have successfully completed Grade 12. “Our commitment to supporting them through higher education remains strong,” he reassured.

Speaking further, Mr Dabo told the gathering CFG was established in 2012 through partnership with Aspeboda Foundation for Children in Sweden.

He stressed that the partnership became a turning point to expand their impact through structured programs targeting education, skills, and youth empowerment.

“One of our earliest initiatives was the Child Sponsorship program which began in Manduar with 30 children which later expanded to Sankandi.

In his solidarity statement, Lamin Ceesay, the NAM for Kiang West, thanked the minister for choosing his constituency as one of his success stories.

Landing Sanneh, the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, said they are very happy to be associated with the children’s foundation.

He also thanked the partners for their support while urging the children to make best use of the opportunities given to them.

He also pledged that his council will join to partner with the children’s foundation in their next camp because he was an eye witness to their last camp and have seen all what the children have done.

Other speakers included Seedy Lamin Bah, the Governor of LRR and Elizabeth, the First Drop Initiative and Montepacini representative.