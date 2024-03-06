Minister Bouy describes MoPS retreat as success

- Advertisement -

By Lamin B. Darboe

Information Officer, MoPS

The Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery described the just ended Public Service Ministry’s internal retreat as a success.

Hon. Baboucarr Bouy was speaking last week Wednesday at the end of his ministry’s three-day internal retreat on his sector’s five-year (2024-2029) Strategic Plan.

The three-day program was held from February 26-28, 2024 at Jerre Camp lodge in Sita Nunku in the Upper Nuimi District of North Bank Region (NBR).

Organized by the Civil Service Reforms and Planning Unit (CSRPU) under the Ministry of Public Service with the main aimed of shaping the future direction of the Ministry of Public Service.

Minister Bouy expressed his satisfaction the way retreat went, adding that the areas covered during the session shows him that lots have been covered thus emphasized that each participants learnt something new during the retreat.

“Now, we will see ourselves whether individually, units or directorates in the document and let me take this opportunity to commend the drafting committee headed by CSRPU for putting extra work in the document during the session,” said Pubic Service Minister.

“As a ministry responsible for policy coordination, administrative reforms and delivery, if our ministry’s direction is not clear, we will not have any moral right and authority to expect other ministries to deliver on their mandates,” minister Bouy informed.

He reiterated that as a ministry, there is no way that they can deliver on their mandates if they don’t have a document that they would all agree on as a way that would help them operate in their respective units or directorates.

“Retreat is not only about bringing people together for academic purposes but socially it makes people to interact and know each other and we can only succeed in our deliberations through togetherness,” Minister Bouy explained.