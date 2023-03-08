Minister Tangara meets Qatari counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Mamadou Tangara Monday meets the Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the fifth UN Conference on the least developed countries (LDC5), held in Doha.

Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and means of supporting and developing them were discussed during the meeting, in addition to means of cooperation in activating the Doha program of action.

During the meeting, Minister Tangara congratulated the State of Qatar on its success in hosting the LDC5.