MINTEH INSPIRED BRIGHTON TO BREATHE LIFE INTO BID FOR EUROPEAN BERTH

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Yankuba Minteh’s Brighton put their European push back on track by flying out of the blocks en route to beating relegated Wolves 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Jack Hinshelwood headed home inside 35 seconds to register Albion’s fastest Premier League goal before captain Lewis Dunk marked his return to the starting XI by nodding in the second just four minutes later.

The Gambia international completed the scoring late on as Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler celebrated his new three-year contract in style with a comfortable win.

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Bottom club Wolves remain without a league victory on the road this term after suffering a 13th defeat from 18 away games – and 24th in total.

Following a dismal first-half display, Yerson Mosquera headed against the crossbar for Wanderers in the second period, while Hwang Hee-chan struck a post, albeit the opportunity was flagged offside.

Hurzeler, who extended his deal to June 2029 on Thursday, urged his team to cut down on mistakes following last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Newcastle and was rewarded with a rapid start.

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Hinshelwood claimed the swift opener, thumping a header into the top-right corner following Maxim De Cuyper’s cross from the left after Wolves midfielder Andre conceded possession in his own half.

Brighton doubled their lead with less than five minutes gone.

Left-back De Cuyper again provided the assist, delivering an inswinging corner from the right for recalled captain Dunk to escape the marking of Joao Gomes and emphatically nod home his first goal of the season.

Wolves – without a top-flight away win since a 1-0 success at Manchester United in April last year – were thrashed 6-0 on this ground in 2023 and looked in danger of succumbing to a similar scoreline.

Kaoru Mitoma fired wide and Danny Welbeck’s header was kept out by visiting goalkeeper Dan Bentley as the Seagulls threatened to increase their advantage.

Rob Edwards’ visitors failed to muster an attempt at goal during a woeful first-half display before being booed off by the travelling fans.

Although Brighton were in complete control, they were twice almost pegged back in the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

Centre-back Mosquera went close to halving the deficit when he directed a Mateus Mane delivery on to the top of the bar.

South Korea forward Hwang struck the base of the right post two minutes later and, while the offside flag was raise, replays suggested that decision may have been overturned on review.

Wolves striker Adam Armstrong wasted another good chance before Albion’s afternoon was soured slightly when winger Mitoma limped off with an injury which could potentially end his season.

Brighton blew a two-goal lead in this fixture last season by conceding two late goals in a frustrating 2-2 draw.

Any prospect of Wolves snatching a repeat result was ended in the 86th minute when Minteh seized on a loose ball inside the 18-yard box to lash beyond Bentley.