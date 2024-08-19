MINTEH SUFFERS HEAD INJURY ON EPL DEBUT

- Advertisement -

Brighton debutant Yankuba Minteh saw his dream first game marred by a head injury.

The flying winger, 20, signed from Newcastle United in the summer for £30million.

And he looked to be a bargain, having a stormer in the first half against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

However, shortly before half-time the Gambian clashed with Vitaliy Mykolenko.

It was the wideman who came off worse, suffering a blow to his head in the tussle.

As per concussion protocols, Minteh was forced to leave the pitch on 47 minutes and was replaced by Simon Adingra.

It was a huge blow for the new signing, who was impressing on his first start for the club.

He had already assisted the Seagulls’ opener from Kaoru Mitoma.

He had also recorded some incredible Opta stats before he had to be taken off in

During his time on the pitch, Minteh completed 100 per cent of hs dribbles, and created three chances.

The injury means Minteh will have to miss a week, as per the Premier League’s concussion protocols.

Despite the injury, Brighton fans would have been delighted with their team’s performance against the Toffees.

They ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Adingra.

It meant Fabian Hürzeler got his side off to a winning start on his Premier League debut as a coach.

Everton’s troubles were coupled with the fact Ashley Young saw red for pulling down Mitoma.

