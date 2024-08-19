Omission of Gina from Olympic qualification money triggers spat with husband

- Advertisement -

The husband of track queen Gina Bass Bittaye has sparked controversy when he wrote on his Facebook page that Gina was not given a share of the D1.5M presented to The Gambia’s Paris Olympic. According to the Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC the money went to six of the seven athletes who went to Paris, conspicuously leaving out Gina Bass.

The GNOC said she has earlier been given D1million for wining gold at the African Ganes and qualifying for the Paris Games.

However, according to her husband, reesponding to private messages asking why Gina was not given any money from the D1.5M “’Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye is not part of the D1.5million reward to the athletes according to the GNOC medium. According to them “Gina Mariam was given 1million couple of months ago”

Gina Mariam was given that D1million after becoming the only athlete to win two gold medals at the All-African games.

Which she uses 80 percent on her preparation to the Olympics and now she is rewarded nothing after pushing two different events to the semifinals of the world biggest events of athletics.

Sports personnel are rewarded base on their performance and results.”

Mr Bittaye’s comments generated heated debate about the athlete, the GNOC and himself.

While many Gambians supported Mr Bittaye for standing up for his wife, and blamed the GNOC for excluding Gina, many others attacked Bittaye for asking too much and risking career of wife through blundering PR episodes.