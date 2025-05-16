MINTEH’S BRIGHTON WELCOMES BACK CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL MONDAY

- Advertisement -

Champions Liverpool return to Premier League action on Monday night, with a trip to the Amex Stadium to face Yankuba Minteh’s Brighton, who are on a positive run-in form.

Brighton are well in the mix for the eighth spot in the Premier League, which will determine England’s representative in the UEFA Conference League, should Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Ahead of the clash with Liverpool, Brighton are ninth on 55 points, behind Brentford only on goal difference, while they are two points ahead of Bournemouth and four ahead of Fulham.

After a run of six games without wins in all competitions, Brighton have picked up seven points in their last three Premier League games, including a late Carlos Baleba-inspired 3-2 win over West Ham and a 2-0 win over Wolves in their last game.

Liverpool, though, have already beaten Brighton twice this season, once at the Amex in the Carabao Cup fourth round, and once at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Premier League win in November is regarded by some as the moment Arne Slot’s project at Liverpool really took off and gave them the belief that this could be their year to win the title.

Liverpool had been distinctly second best in that first half, and went behind after a goal from Ferdi Kadioglu, but they turned the game around in the space of two minutes in the second half with goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah giving them a 2-1 win.

Liverpool haven’t won their last two Premier League games — against Chelsea and Arsenal — but it is clear that Brighton are the side that are in more desperate need of a result in this game.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key Details:

Date: Monday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Andy Madley

Expected Lineups:

Brighton

GK: Bart Verbruggen

RB: Tariq Lamptey | CB: Jan Paul van Hecke | CB: Lewis Dunk | LB: Pervis Estupinan

DM: Carlos Baleba | DM: Mats Wieffer

RW: Yankuba Minteh | CAM: Matt O’Riley | LW: Kaoru Mitoma

CF: Danny Welbeck

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Luis Diaz | LW: Cody Gakpo

