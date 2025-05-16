Big Match by 1xBet – the 360 000 GMD game is on!

- Advertisement -

Betting isn’t just about the thrill – it’s also about opportunities. And with 1xBet, there are even more of them! From May 1 to May 31, the second stage of the Big Match promo is in full swing, and now is the perfect time to join. Major cash prizes, free bets, bonus points, and up to 20% weekly cashback are all up for grabs.

What is Big Match by 1xBet?



It’s a special promo for sports fans, betting enthusiasts, and anyone who loves winning big. Every bet you place throughout May earns you a ticket. The more bets you place, the more tickets you collect – and the higher your chances of winning.

The grand final will be held on June 5, 2025, when a prize draw will take place among all ticket holders.

- Advertisement -

How to take part?

To join the prize draw, follow these simple steps:

Log in or sign up on the 1xBet platform

Visit the Big Match promo page and confirm your participation

Place sports bets of $2 or more from May 1 to May 31, 2025

Each qualifying bet earns you tickets for the final prize draw



What can you win?

- Advertisement -

At the final draw on June 5, the following impressive prizes will be awarded:

360 000 GMD – the grand cash prize

36 000 GMD – an additional cash prize

Up to 20% weekly cashback for all active players



Bonus points for new bets – use them in the loyalty program



Prizes aren’t limited to a single winner – there are plenty of rewards, and your chances increase with every ticket you collect.

You don’t have to wait for the final draw to benefit. Every week, active players can earn guaranteed cashback:

5% cashback – if your total bets are $10 or more

10% cashback – if your total bets are $50 or more

20% cashback – if your total bets are $100 or more

How to maximize your chances of winning?



Every bet earns you tickets. The more you have, the better your chances of winning a prize. For example, a $2 bet gives you one ticket, while a $50 bet gives you 80 tickets!



Don’t miss your chance to win! Bet, collect tickets, and boost your odds of being among the winners of the Big Match by 1xBet!