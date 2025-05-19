DLEAG files 14 new drug cases in court 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency has filed 14 new drug related cases at various courts across the country.

Speaking to The Standard Ousman Saidybah, the PRO of DLEAG, said 11 of the cases were drug possession matters while the remaining 3 cases were drug trafficking matters.

“The Agency apprehended 31 male accused persons involved in 26 drug related cases during reporting period at places like Kitty and Nyofeleh in the West Coast Region,’ he said.

He further disclosed that the cumulative quantities of drugs seized for the reporting period equates to the following breakdown, Cannabis sativa 38 bundles, 18 parcels, 215 wraps, and some quantities; Cannabis resin (hashish) 7 wraps and 7 pieces, Kush, 124 wraps and some quantities, Skunk 4 medical plastic bags, Ecstasy 121 pills and Cocaine some quantities in 32 wraps”, he explained.