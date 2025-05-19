VDF welcomes 43 village kafolu to empower rural development 

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Renowned local grassroots development and charity outfit Vision Development Foundation on Saturday confirmed and inaugurated 43 rural kafolu-community-based organisations in the Upper River Region. The groups will now be the link for the VDF in the area in its mission to empower rural communities and strengthen grassroots development structures.

The inauguration ceremony, which drew a large gathering of local leaders, residents and other dignitaries took place in a joyous atmosphere, with hopes for a great trasfromation for the communities.

“The establishment of this 43 kafolu will spearhead local development initiatives, and is a giant step in fostering self-reliance, civic engagement, and participatory governance in the region,” the VDF said in statement on Facebook yesterday.

The founder and CEO of VDF Modou Turo Darboe, was conferred with the distinguished title of “Honorary Father of the kafolu “in an emotional and symbolic moment during the event.

Community elders and youth paid tribute to Mr Darboe’s long term material and financial interventions in many sectors of the Gambian society and in overall poverty alleviation.

In response Mr Darboe reaffirmed his foundation’s commitment to inclusive development and emphasised that the success of the kafolu lies in the hands of the people themselves. “You should take ownership of these initiatives, work together, and continue to be agents of change in your own right.”

The event concluded with cultural performances, testimonials from beneficiary communities, and a renewed pledge by the Vision Development Foundation to expand its outreach across the country — building on a legacy of compassion, service, and transformative impact,” Mr Darboe told the gathering.