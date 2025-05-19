Ex–Secretary General Sara Janha passes away 

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The death of Abdou Sara Janha has been announced, a renowned retired head of the civil service.

Reputed for his seasoned administrative skills, Janha was the last head of civil service of the Jawara regime an era known for high professionalism in the service.

Abdoulie Bax Touray, retired civil servant and mentee of Mr Janha, described him as a towering figure in The Gambia’s public service, who stood as a beacon of integrity, wisdom, and commitment.

“He was not merely a civil servant; he was a servant of the people, driven by purpose, humility and patriotism spanning spanned decades, marked by landmark contributions across every institution. These include serving as diplomat, Permanent Secretary, Chief Executive of the National Investment Board (NIB), and Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service. Even in retirement, his service continued on the continental stage as senior adviser at the African Union, where he continued to uphold the ideals of African unity, dignity, and progress,” Bax said in a tribute yesterday.

“He lived a life of purpose, anchored in faith, family, and country. His legacy is etched not only in the institutions he helped build, but in the lives he touched, the talents he mentored, and the values he upheld”, Bax said.