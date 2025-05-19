UN team due in Banjul to assess $40M peace building projects 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A team of experts from Co-Water International will next month visit The Gambia to assess the impact of a US$40 million UN Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) project.

The team assesses the impact of all peacebuilding investments in the country over the past eight years with a focus on transitional justice.

The exercise is an innovation by the Impact Hub, at the Peacebuilding Support Office in the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

Since the initial PBF eligibility for The Gambia, the UN has provided a total of US$42.9 million for 21 projects in The Gambia. The support has enhanced the country’s efforts on various fronts, from establishing the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to empowering victims, strengthening national institutions, fostering social cohesion, and deepening democratisation.

In an exclusive interview with The Standard, Ms Golda Keng, PBF Programme Coordinator, said The Gambia is a key peacebuilding success story.

“It was recently identified as a pilot for United Kingdom’s peacebuilding in-country monitoring mission, where the PBF donor team visited various past and on-going interventions by various actors.

The Peacebuilding spotlight research team will commence their ear-long deep dive by meeting with government actors, CSOs, independent bodies, to assess the project’s impact.

The exercise will provide evidence to enhance global practice and illuminate the roles played by various actors, including the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) and the PBF and offer recommendations for future efforts.”