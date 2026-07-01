Mob protest killing of youth in Latrikunda German

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By Olimatou Coker

An angry crowd gathered in Latrikunda German police station yesterday to protest the killing of a resident, Ebrima Njie and demanding a swift and full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Njie was reportedly stabbed to death by one Buba Jallow, who was initially reported to be on the run and was declared wanted by police.

The protesters turned up just as news broke that the suspect, was eventually arrested and brought to the station.

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As the protest intensified, security forces moved in to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

Speaking at the protest, Adama Njie, a brother of the deceased, expressed deep shock and anger describing the victim as a gentle and peaceful man who was unmarried and dearly loved by his family.

Another protester Muhammed Sumareh, remembered the deceased as his trusted electrician. “Whenever I had issues with my car, I would take it to him for maintenance. He was very respectful, hardworking, and dedicated to his profession,” Sumareh said.