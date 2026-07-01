UMC confirms IEC will approve registration today

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By Olimatou Coker

The UNITE Movement for Change (UMC) is rallying militants to celebrate the party’s registration by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) today.

A release issued by the party said it has officially received notification from the IEC confirming that approval has been granted for it to be registered as a political party.

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“This achievement marks a significant milestone for the movement, coming just seven months after its launch. The approval reflects an important step in UNITE’s journey and reaffirms the shared commitment between the movement and the Independent Electoral Commission to strengthen the country’s democratic process”.

According to the statement, to commemorate this historic occasion, all members, supporters, stakeholders, and members of the media are invited to gather at the UNITE Fajara Bureau today Wednesday, 1 July, at 11:00am, where the leadership will officially address the public and outline the movement’s next steps.

The UNITE Movement also extends its sincere appreciation to all members and supporters whose dedication and commitment have contributed to reaching this important milestone.