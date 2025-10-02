Morocco, Gambia ink air transport agreement

- Advertisement -

Morocco and The Gambia on Tuesday signed an air transport agreement in Montreal, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly.

Signed at ICAO headquarters by Morocco’s ambassador to Canada, Souriya Otmani, and Gambian minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, this agreement is intended to update the legal framework governing relations between the two countries in the civil aviation sector.

The agreement, which is part of the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Declaration on the liberalisation of access to air transport markets in Africa and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, underlines the commitment of both sides to upholding the highest safety standards, cooperation in combating illicit acts, and adopting mechanisms for resolving disputes through consultation or arbitration.

The signing of this agreement is “an important step” in strengthening the excellent relations between the two countries, Mr Sillah told reporters.

The agreement also reflects the commitment of both countries to work together to achieve the objectives set out by ICAO, the minister added.

The ICAO Assembly is the Organisation’s sovereign body. It meets at least once every three years and is convened by ICAO’s governing body, the Council.

ICAO’s 193 Member States and a large number of international organizations are invited to the Assembly, which establishes the worldwide policy of the Organization for the upcoming triennium.

During Assembly Sessions, ICAO’s complete work programme in the technical, economic, legal and technical cooperation fields is reviewed in detail.