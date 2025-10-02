GRA introduces ITAS system to stakeholders

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has taken a significant leap towards digital transformation by introducing the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) to key stakeholders ahead of its nationwide implementation.

The move marks a milestone in modernising tax collection, enhancing compliance, and boosting government revenue efficiency.

At two different workshops with diverse stakeholders, the GRA unveiled the ITAS platform, designed to automate and streamline tax processes, including registration, filing, payment, and auditing across all taxpayer categories.

The new system integrates multiple tax types such as income tax, value-added tax (VAT), customs duties, and excise taxes into a unified digital platform. Stakeholders from the construction industry and clearing and forwarding agents attended the workshops to understand the system’s functionalities and benefits.

The GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe emphasised that the ITAS system will drastically reduce tax evasion and fraud by leveraging data analytics and real-time monitoring.

“It introduces user-friendly e-services accessible via web and mobile applications, facilitating easier compliance for businesses and individuals alike. The system’s integration with the Gambia’s national identification database will ensure accurate taxpayer identification and minimise errors,” CG Darboe said.

The ITAS implementation is expected to improve transparency, foster investor confidence, and align The Gambia with international best practices in tax administration.

CG Darboe added that the ITAS system will also support the government’s broader digital economy agenda by providing reliable fiscal data to inform policy decisions and public financial management. With this groundbreaking development, The Gambia positions itself as a regional leader in digital tax transformation, promising a new era of efficiency and integrity in public revenue mobilisation.

“This introduction of the ITAS system signals a paradigm shift that could transform The Gambia’s fiscal landscape, making tax payment easier, faster and more transparent for all citizens and businesses.”

He said the coming months will be crucial as stakeholders collaborate to ensure a smooth transition to this innovative digital platform.

The Deputy Commissioner Essa Jallow said GRA is aware that the success of the system does not rest on the technology alone.

“It rests on the people who use it. As the primary agents who facilitate trade and tax compliance for most businesses in this country and being representatives of the major businesses in the country, your understanding, feedback, and ultimate adoption if ITAS are paramount to its success,” Jallow said.

He said the GRA is confident that the ITAS system will bring a new era of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in its tax administration.

“It will reduce compliance burden on taxpayers, minimise opportunities for fraud and corruption and ultimately, enhance domestic revenue mobilisation for the continued development of our nation,” he added.