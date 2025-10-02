China visa now issued in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Chinese ambassador to The Gambia, Liu Ji, has announced that his embassy will officially launch consular visa services in Banjul on October 7, marking a significant development in the relations between the two countries.

He made this announcement during the celebration of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center on Tuesday.

Ambassador Liu highlighted China’s significant strides in poverty reduction.

“Over the past four decades of reform and opening up, nearly 800 million people in China have been lifted out of poverty, realising what the Chinese people have dreamed of for thousands of years,” the ambassador said.

He said China built the world’s largest education, health, and social security system improving the

people’s sense of gain, happiness and security.

Ambassador Liu emphasised that China is writing a magnificent epic of advancing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, adding that China’s development is not only its own development, but also a key driver of global peace and development.

He expressed his country’s willingness to collaborate with countries worldwide, especially the Global South, to “promote the building of a more just and reasonable global governance system, and jointly move towards a community with a shared future for mankind.”

The Minister of Interior, Abdoulie Sanyang, stepping in for the foreign minister, highlighted the significant progress China made over the past decades, becoming a pivotal player in global economic and political affairs.

The minister emphasised the importance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which has fostered inclusiveness, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation between China and Africa.

He expressed gratitude for China’s support and cooperation, citing examples such as the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, The Gambia’s hosting of the OIC Summit, and the ongoing cooperation between Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University and the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

Sanyang concluded by reiterating The Gambia’s commitment to the One China Policy and extending heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of China on their 76th anniversary.

The event drew a substantial gathering of over 400 esteemed guests and dignitaries, including ministers. The attendees were treated to a vibrant cultural experience, featuring performances by drummers, singers, and musicians, such as the renowned Jaliba Kuyateh. The occasion also offered refreshments and a selection of delicious food, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.