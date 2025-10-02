National Assembly hosts counterparts from Nigeria

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The National Assembly is currently hosting a high-level delegation from the National Assembly Service Commission of Nigeria, led by Hon. Patrick A Giwa. The Nigerians are on a weeklong benchmarking engagement aimed at fostering stronger inter-parliamentary ties and promoting the exchange of best practices in legislative administration.

The delegation was formally received by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Seedy SK Njie, alongside members of the National Assembly Authority. The Clerk of the National Assembly Kalipha Mbye, provided the visitors with a comprehensive overview of the administrative framework and formation processes of the Assembly’s service arm.



As part of the visit, the delegation will engage with various departments and organs of the Assembly, including the Assembly Business Committee, Legal Department, Administration and Human Resource Management Department, and the Table Office. These meetings will cover crucial areas such as bill drafting, the planning of Assembly business, procedural practices, and institutional management.

The visit marks a significant step in deepening collaboration between the two legislative bodies and enhancing the capacity of parliamentary institutions in both countries.