Gambia calls for transformational climate solutions  at UNGA

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia has called for a transformation of climate solutions at the recent 80th UNGA .

In her speech, Rohey John Manjang, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, delivered a compelling statement urging global action to match the scale of the climate crisis.

Highlighting the deep vulnerabilities facing The Gambia, Hon Manjang noted that agriculture, the backbone of the Gambian economy, is being devastated by climate change, with rising seas causing saline intrusion into rice fields and threatening national food sovereignty. She added that the country’s tourism sector, a vital source of foreign exchange, is also at existential risk due to sea level rise and coastal erosion.

“We urgently need transformational solutions at scale—solutions that match the magnitude of the climate crisis and the aspirations of our people,” she stressed.

She further outlined steps already taken by The Gambia, including investments in pre-arranged disaster risk financing instruments for rapid response, and large-scale mangrove restoration projects, which act as the country’s first line of defense while protecting biodiversity. While these initiatives strengthen resilience, she emphasised they are not enough compared to the scale of the threat.

The Minister called for massive investment in agroecological climate-smart food systems, green industrialisation, nature-based restoration, and resilient infrastructure. These investments, she stated, are essential to secure food sovereignty, safeguard tourism and coastlines, create green jobs, and protect future generations.

Hon Manjang also urged the international community to strengthen partnerships and ensure scaled-up, direct, flexible, and rapid adaptation finance. She pressed for these priorities to be clearly reflected in the Baku to Belém roadmap and for tangible progress at COP30. “The future of our children—and the survival of our nation—hangs in the balance,” she declared, underscoring the urgency of decisive leadership and global solidarity.

