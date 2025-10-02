Audit says millions unaccounted for from vessel fines 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

According to the auditor general’s report on government’s financial statement of 2023, D16,950,000.00 is not accounted for from fines imposed on 11 vessels apprehended for fishing within a restricted zone, an offense that carry a minimum fine of D750.000.

In addition, the auditor general said he noted that a total of D53,000,000 in fines were levied on nine other vessels, but there was no evidence to confirm that these fines were subsequently settled and accounted for.

The auditors further reported that a review of the 2023 arrested vessel data from the Gambia Navy and meeting-minutes of the consultative committee indicated that several vessels were caught fishing illegally in Gambian waters and fined a total of D60,450,000.00, but only D10,050,000.00 was confirmed as received.

The auditors reported that they were also unable to verify the outstanding balance of D50,400,000.00 due to the absence of supporting payment documentation and there is a risk of understatement of funds in the financial statement.

In response, the Ministry of Fisheries provided the auditors receipts to indicate that several arrested vessels including Majilac, Abo Islam and Sabrin have paid their fines, but auditors maintained that despite these payments, there still remains an outstanding fine of D16,950,000 that is not accounted for.

Failure to charge vessels for Illegal fishing

The audit noted that at least another 11 vessels including foreign owned vessels were arrested for fishing within a prohibited zone thus making them liable to pay a minimum fine of D750,000 each as required by the Fisheries Act, making it a total of D8,250,000.00, however there was no evidence that these vessels were fined by the consultative committee.

They warned that the implication for these are that there is a risk that the committee did not sit over these arrested vessels, have released them without paying fine, or that the arrested vessels might have paid a substantial amount which did not go to government coffers.

In the management response, the Ministry of Fisheries explained that the owners of these vessels were written to for acceptance of the infringement or otherwise and a follow-up letter will be sent to them in [September] for their confirmation or otherwise.

The Ministry further stated that should the vessel owners fail to respond the matter will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for further necessary action.

According to the Ministry, some of the arrested vessels have paid their fines amounting to D3,250,000.00 and D1,750,000.00. It said on the release of the vessel HAIHAO 1, a stakeholder meeting was held between the Department of Fisheries and Navy to review the issue of the 20 percent Gambian crew which was the basis for the arrest of the vessel but recommended the release of the said vessel.

Unresolved enforcement of D53M fines

The auditors’ review of the consultative committee minutes revealed that about 9 vessels were found wanting and their cases deliberated upon by the committee with recommendations for each of them to pay fines ranging from D5 million, to D1.5 million and D750,000.00.

“However, there is no record of subsequent action or updated status, despite fines amounting to D53,000,000 having been levied,” the auditors discovered

Responding to the query, the Ministry of Fisheries explained that all affected vessel owners through their agents were written to and have received their letters of fines, some payments were effected.

The auditors maintained that no supporting evidence was provided as indicated in the management response and therefore, the finding remains unresolved.