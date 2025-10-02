2 KILLED as minors fight IN NBR

- Advertisement -

Police yesterday announced two separate suspected murder cases in the North Bank Region, both involving minors.

The first incident, they said, occurred in Ndofan Village on Sunday, where a four-year-old boy, Musa Manneh, was allegedly struck on the head with a stone by a 16-year-old, Samba Faal. The victim later died, and arrangements are underway for a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect.

The second case, according to the police, took place on the same day, in Daru Rilwan, involving Modou Njie (15, deceased) and Mutarr Jawara (13, suspect).

”After falling off a motorcycle on their way to cut grass for their horses, an altercation broke out during which Mutarr allegedly stabbed Modou in the neck with a sickle. Modou was confirmed dead at Njaba Kunda Health Centre,” the police said.

Crime scene investigators visited both scenes and in the Daru Rilwan case, the sickle believed to be the murder weapon, along with other related evidence, was recovered for forensic analysis.