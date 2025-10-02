Improving local governments for better service delivery

- Advertisement -

This paper reported yesterday that the Local Government Commission of Inquiry has now completed its work. This means that Gambians now await the most important phase, the report and implementation of recommendations if there are any.

Aired publicly while it went on, this commission exposed serious lapses in financial management, abuse of office, and poor accountability in our councils. The lessons are clear: if our local governments are to deliver effectively, reforms cannot be delayed.

The sittings covered Banjul City Council to Kanifing Municipal Council and the rural area councils across the regions. Citizens have long complained about weak service delivery. Waste collection in our towns remains inconsistent, community markets are poorly maintained, and rural roads under local government responsibility are often neglected.

These failures affect ordinary Gambians daily, undermining trust in councils that are supposed to be the closest link between government and the people.

The first area for urgent reform is financial accountability. The commission revealed how resources were mismanaged in councils across the country. This cannot continue. The Ministry of Lands and Regional Governments, working with the National Audit Office, must ensure stricter auditing and immediate publication of council accounts.

Mismanagement should carry consequences, including suspensions and prosecutions, where necessary. Gambians deserve to see that public money is being used for public good.

Secondly, capacity building must not be overlooked. Many councils, especially in the regions, lack trained staff and basic tools. Councillors and administrators need continuous training in financial management, planning, and service delivery.

DigitaliSing council operations—such as revenue collection and records management—will not only improve efficiency but also reduce leakages.

Thirdly, councils must learn to engage their people. Communities from Basse to Brikama should not only see councils as tax collectors but as partners in development. Open budget sessions, regular town hall meetings, and citizen feedback platforms will give residents a voice in how their councils operate. When people feel involved, they become more supportive of local initiatives and more vigilant in demanding accountability.

Lastly, political interference in councils must end. Councils should be spaces of service, not political battlefields. Clear separation of responsibilities between elected representatives, administrators, and central government oversight is key to effective governance.

The Local Government Commission has laid bare the shortcomings. What Gambians want now is action—firm, transparent, and fair. Strengthening accountability, building capacity, and fostering community trust are the pillars on which our local governments must stand. If these steps are taken, councils will cease to be sources of scandal and instead become engines of grassroots development.

This is an urgent need if we are to improve services to our people!