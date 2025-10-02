Youth and protest: Implications for national security

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The relationship between young people and engaging in protest movements and the potential impacts on national security: stability and safety of the country. Understanding this dynamic is critical for addressing concerns related to national security in a current changing security challenges of the Gambia.

Our nation is founded on the rule of law, and it is imperative that every individual, including President Barrow and his security forces, plays an active role in upholding peace. The Ministry of Interior, alongside the Inspector General of Police, must urgently implement a rapid response mechanism to address incidents like the tragic death of Omar Badjie on September 26.

Omar Badjie lost his life while in police custody in Mandinary, sparking protests and confrontations between youths and law enforcement. This unrest necessitated the intervention of riot police to restore order. It is crucial for all of us to recognize our collective duty to ensure that every citizen respects the legal process. Allowing a situation to spiral into chaos is not only a failure of governance but also a reflection of societal weaknesses that we must confront together.

No one can support the tragic killing of a young man like Omar Badjie. However, we must approach and address this situation in a manner that upholds the principles of fair and impartial justice. The police should swiftly initiate an investigation and issue a joint press conference inviting Omar Badjie’s family to a press conference. During this conference, the police must provide clear assurances to both the family and the public that justice will be pursued and ultimately achieved. President Barrow and the police would be wise to learn from the incidents at KanilaI and Faraba, as well as the recent rise of the GALA youth protest movement.

It is essential for the public, including young people, to engage in dialogue to resolve national security issues. This dialogue is vital and serves as a prerequisite for the peace and stability of our country. We should consider how much Lamin and the surrounding community have lost in terms of human life, economically and sociopolitically during the brief stint of youth protest. A word to the wise: those who pay attention and recogniSe the implications of these events and can clearly foresee and predict the potential outcomes with a high degree of certainty—99.5 percent.

Dr Lamin Keita

Indiana, US