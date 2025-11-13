Mother, daughter and son arraigned for stealing

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

One Sulayman Baldeh, a woman from Old Yundum has been arraigned before the Brusubi magistrate’s court accused of conspiring with her son and daughter to commit felony and stealing cash and other valuables from Naffie Hydara, Maliane Hydara and Muktarr Hydara.

According to the prosecutors the three accused persons stole a pink bag containing D19,700, some female clothes, shampoo, and a 6 kilo gas tank valued at D2,000 the property of one Naffie Hydara, Maliane Hydara and Muktarr Hydara. They said the items were stolen from a motor vehicle.

When the charges were read to them, Mrs Baldeh and her daughter, both pleaded guilty to the charges. They begged the court for mercy lamenting that they committed the offence due to poverty and “Satan’s misguidance”.

After listening to their plea, the magistrate adjourned the matter to November 18 for sentencing.