GRA vows to meet D23bln target by end November

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that it is on track to meet its ambitious revenue target of D23 billion by the end of November 2025.

Addressing a ITAS sensitisation workshop for members of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said the authority is on a strong footing to meet its D23 billion target for 2025.

“We are optimistic that by the end of November, we will meet our target,” CG Darboe said.

He attributed the significant improvement in tax collections to GRA’s continued digitalisation drive.

CG Darboe urged business and institutions to embrace digitalisation.

GRA recorded D6.7 billion in revenue in the first three months of 2025, including a historic D2.6 billion in March, the highest monthly collection ever.

Year-to-date collections reached D13 billion by mid-2025, marking significant growth compared to previous years.

The authority’s revenue growth has been driven by a 32 percent year-on-year increase, with domestic taxes and customs & excise duties growing by 27 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

Critical to GRA’s revenue growth are aggressive tax reforms, digital transformation, and compliance enforcement.

Innovations such as the Fuel Integrity Marking System helped boost fuel tax revenue by over D1.3 billion so far this year.

The Digital Weighbridge system also improved seaport revenue collection by ensuring accurate cargo measurement and reducing revenue leakage.

The introduction of the Rental Tax Compliance System and the forthcoming e-invoicing platform also support closing tax gaps across sectors.

Forward outlook

Commissioner General Darboe remains optimistic that with ongoing reforms and digital tools, GRA will surpass the D23 billion target set for 2025, a milestone that would further secure The Gambia’s economic future through enhanced domestic revenue mobilisation.