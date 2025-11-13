Muhammed Jah donates D15M to tripartite education trust fund

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker and Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) yesterday staged the inaugural ceremony of three important resource mobilsation units to enhance and provide quality education for Gambian.

Called the Tripartite Funds — the units are, the Student Revolving Loan Scheme (SRLS), Tertiary and Higher Education Trust (THET) Fund, and National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF).

Addressing the gathering Higher Education Minister Prof Pierre Gomez said the event marked a cornerstone for a future where no Gambian student is left behind and where education, research, and innovation drive national development. He then gave a rundown of the functions of each unit.

He said the SRLS will democratise access to education by providing financial support to students regardless of background while the THET Fund will strengthen institutional sustainability and competitiveness in higher education, and finally NRIF will fuel sovereign ingenuity by turning ideas into industries and research into solutions.

Gomez called on the newly appointed board members to serve with integrity and transparency as their leadership would determine the success of the funds and the realisation of the Government’s vision for human capital development.

Meanwhile in dramatic show of great generosity, the chairman of THET, Muhammed Jah, CEO of the QGroup, donated D15 million, split among the three funds, each receiving D5million. He said the money came from three sections of his QGroup, Qcell, Agib Bank and QuatunNet.

The business tycoon said the establishment of these funds represents more than just new institutions, but a bold and visionary step toward empowering Gambians through skills, education, and opportunity.

“This Fund will not only provide financing; it will inspire confidence, unlock talent, and catalyse innovation across The Gambia’s education and training landscape,” Mohammed Jah said.