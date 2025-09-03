Mouride caliph asks followers to stand down and leave Imam Kuyateh affair with Serign Touba

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The caliph general of the Mouride sect, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, has urged his followers to leave the matter of Imam Abdou Kareem Kuyateh with Serigne Touba.

The young Gambian imam kicked up a storm after he made remarks many Mourides regard as disrespectful and insulting towards their beliefs and practices.

The caliph emphasised the importance of maintaining unity and respect within the Muslim community, drawing on the revered teachings of Serigne Touba, the founder of the Mouride brotherhood.

The caliph reminded his followers that upholding dignity and spiritual integrity is paramount, especially in the face of provocation. “Serigne Touba taught us unity, perseverance, and the power of spiritual resilience,” the caliph said. “We must remember these principles as we navigate challenges within our broader Muslim family.”

Also, speaking on the issue, the head of the Mourides in The Gambia, revealed that he had shared Imam Kuyateh’s audio with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Supreme Islamic Council. “After listening to the audio, the president of the Supreme Islamic Council acknowledged that the imam’s comments were out of order. A meeting was subsequently held between the Mouride community and Imam Kuyateh, during which the imam expressed regret and promised not to repeat such mistakes again,” Pap Demba Jobe explained.

He said the Mourides would only consider Imam Kuyateh’s apology if he records another audio and apologises publicly.