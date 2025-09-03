Lawyer J Darbo confirms vying for UDP flag bearer

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Lamin J Darbo, a prominent Gambian lawyer has confirmed to The Standard yesterday that he has entered the race for the United Democratic Party flag bearer for the 2026 presidential elections.

A few weeks ago, Darbo told this medium he wanted to apply for the position but was ultimately disqualified due to a strict internal rule requiring candidates to renounce dual citizenship within a 14-day window, a process he could not complete in time because he holds British citizenship.

He regarded this early renunciation requirement as unfair given that the elections are more than a year away. He also voiced concerns over the UDP’s internal democratic processes, alleging preferential treatment and lack of fairness in past flag bearer selections.

But his doubts were later cleared by Lamin Manneh, the UDP deputy secretary of external affairs who explained that “an aspirant who holds dual or multiple citizenship(s) is only required to submit to the UDP a letter of intent indicating that he/she shall renounce the other nationality (ies) if selected”.

When asked why he decided to enter the race at last, J Darbo confirmed that his concerns were addressed by the UDP.

“I have now submitted my application today [Tuesday] with all the requirements including a letter of intent indicating my intention to renounce my British citizenship if elected.”

Another aspirant

Meanwhile Dr Muhammed Danjo, a medical doctor and native of Basse, has also joined the race for the UDP flag bearer position. He submitted his application on Monday.